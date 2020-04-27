Miss Cameroon 2020, Audrey Nabihla Monkam has embarked on a nationwide sesitisation campaign against the COVID-19.

The most beautiful lady in Cameroon kicked off her campaign last in Yaounde and will take it to other parts of the country this week.

“Our very humble nationwide contribution for the fight against Covid19 has started. A program based on sensitization and some offerings such as masks – containers – foodstuffs, etc…. We thank our partners and welcome those willing to assist, »Audrey Nabila Monkam said as she kicked off her campaign.

The campaign carried out in partnership with the organizing committee of Miss Cameroon, COMICA and the MotBinama association will see Audrey Nabila Monkam distribute protective kits, hand sanitizers as well as other equipment in several communities across the country.

After Yaounde last week, she visited some municipalities in Douala where she educated the population on the need to adopt proper hygiene methods as well as respect the measures put in place by the government to bar the way to the COVID-19.

Last week, Miss Cameroon 2020 and her team visited Social Insurance hospital in Yaounde where they distributed face masks and sanitary kits to health workers.

“I am delighted to be here and carry out this operation and I think in our own way, we should try to help those who are affected by the virus as well as those who are trying to stop the spread of the virus,” Audrey Nabila Monkam said.