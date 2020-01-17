Miss Cameroon France 2019 to Visit Cameroon Next Month

She has set a wide range of outreach activities to carry out across the country during her close to one month stay back home

The 2019 winner of the Miss Cameroon France contest, Emeraude Nadia Abedier will undertake a one-month visit to the country in February.

Her visit will run from February 1-22 as she will visit some major towns and communities to carry her outreach activities.

The model revealed she will be principally in Cameroon to implement her Education First project before carrying her scheduled media duties.

“I am looking forward to going to Cameroon next month for the implementation of my Education First project,” the model said.

“In fact it is our collective project because it has seen the light of day thanks to your numerous efforts and contributions. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all. Education of the foundation of our society,” she told her fans.

Emeraude Nadia Abedier was voted Miss Cameroon France on September 22, 2019 during the fifth edition of the beauty contest which took place at the Apollo Theatre in Paris, France.