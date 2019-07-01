Miss Football Nigeria launched

Published on 01.07.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

Miss Football Nigeria, a new beauty pageantry targeted at getting more support for

local leagues as against foreign ones, has been launched in Nigeria.The pageantry officially called Queen Of Nigeria Football is an initiative by Miss Football

Nigeria with focus on beauty, football, entertainment and youth empowerment.

According to the National Director, Media and Publicity, Mr. Gambo Jagindi, the events

are aimed at making about 80 million Nigerian football lovers to patronize local leagues.

Jagindi noted that Nigeria is yet to harness the potential of her football loving

populace and that the patronage of foreign leagues is costing the nation so much

resources.

“Football has become one of the top three global sports commanding hundreds of millions

of addicted fans and followers in more than two third of the countries of the world

combined.

“In Nigeria the addiction is so strong that football is, as it stands today, the only unifying

factor that dismantles the barriers of ethnicity, religion, class or political divide. It knows

no age limitation in terms of passion and viewership.

Reliable research findings show that, out of the about 200 million Nigerians, over 80

million, accounting for over 40% of the population, are passionate followers of Football.

“Unfortunately, here in Nigeria, much has not been achieved in taking positive advantage of

the huge demography and attendant addiction for football by the youths and young people

to promote national development, job and wealth creation.

“Miss Football Nigeria Project has been carefully developed and recently rebranded to

deliberately sensitize and mobilize the Nigerian youth and young persons towards

participating and investing in our local football as a means of recreation, entertainment

as well as viable stream of Income,” he said.

The media director added that the project among other things, aims to strategically capture

the interest of at least four million football loving Nigerian youths and sensitize them on the

dangers and economic disadvantages of over-patronizing foreign football matches at the

expense of our domestic leagues.

According to him, it also aims at penetrating the tertiary institutions in Nigeria, students

and youth groups, growing a massive fan base for local leagues, building economic structure

for young people in Nigeria and empower young women.

He said that the project specifically targets national and state youth bodies, students of

higher institutions of learning, community youth leaders, youth groups, young artisans and

out-of-school youths in the market places.

He added that the project was being run in partnership with the National Youth Council of

Nigeria, National Association of Nigerian Students, Nigerian Youth Parliament, Youth Sports

Federation of Nigeria, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Football Federation and

Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development among others.