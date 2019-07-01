Miss Football Nigeria launched

Miss Football Nigeria, a new beauty pageantry targeted at getting more support for
local leagues as against foreign ones, has been launched in Nigeria.The pageantry officially called Queen Of Nigeria Football is an initiative by Miss Football
Nigeria with focus on beauty, football, entertainment and youth empowerment.
According to the National Director, Media and Publicity, Mr. Gambo Jagindi, the events
are aimed at making about 80 million Nigerian football lovers to patronize local leagues.
Jagindi noted that Nigeria is yet to harness the potential of her football loving
populace and that the patronage of foreign leagues is costing the nation so much
resources.
“Football has become one of the top three global sports commanding hundreds of millions
of addicted fans and followers in more than two third of the countries of the world
combined.
“In Nigeria the addiction is so strong that football is, as it stands today, the only unifying
factor that dismantles the barriers of ethnicity, religion, class or political divide. It knows
no age limitation in terms of passion and viewership.
Reliable research findings show that, out of the about 200 million Nigerians, over 80
million, accounting for over 40% of the population, are passionate followers of Football.
“Unfortunately, here in Nigeria, much has not been achieved in taking positive advantage of
the huge demography and attendant addiction for football by the youths and young people
to promote national development, job and wealth creation.
“Miss Football Nigeria Project has been carefully developed and recently rebranded to
deliberately sensitize and mobilize the Nigerian youth and young persons towards
participating and investing in our local football as a means of recreation, entertainment
as well as viable stream of Income,” he said.
The media director added that the project among other things, aims to strategically capture
the interest of at least four million football loving Nigerian youths and sensitize them on the
dangers and economic disadvantages of over-patronizing foreign football matches at the
expense of our domestic leagues.
According to him, it also aims at penetrating the tertiary institutions in Nigeria, students
and youth groups, growing a massive fan base for local leagues, building economic structure
for young people in Nigeria and empower young women.
He said that the project specifically targets national and state youth bodies, students of
higher institutions of learning, community youth leaders, youth groups, young artisans and
out-of-school youths in the market places.
He added that the project was being run in partnership with the National Youth Council of
Nigeria, National Association of Nigerian Students, Nigerian Youth Parliament, Youth Sports
Federation of Nigeria, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Football Federation and
Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development among others.