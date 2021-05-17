Miss Universe 2021: Cameroon’s Angele Kossinda misses top 21

Cameroon’s first Miss Universe contestant, Angele Kossinda couldn’t make it into the top 21 of the 69th edition of the beauty pageant despite winning best national costume contest.

The coronation night took place early Monday May 17 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida in the United States and saw Mexico’s Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe 2021, taking over from South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi who wore the crown for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angele Verushka Kossinda was representing Cameroon as the first Miss Universe from the country with 73 contestants from countries all over the world.

The 28-year-old won the best national costume contest thanks to her lion-inspired attire designed by a Filipino fashion design student and was ranked 14th at the preliminary stage with her swimming suit and evening gown.

She thus succeeded in getting to the finals of the competition but missed the top 21.

Angele Kossinda was appointed to represent her country at the beauty pageant earlier in March this year.