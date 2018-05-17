Missing Cameroonian athletes brandish pictures on Facebook

Some Cameroonian athletes who vanished from the Gold Coast athletes’ village last month, are now flaunting pictures of what appears to bee the ‘perfect life’ for them in Melbourne.

According to official news reports, Simplice Fotsala, one of the athletes on the run, was in a Facebook page, pictured posing in Melbourne’s city streets with his thumbs up and at a railway station by a train bound for the northeast Melbourne suburb of Morang.

Fotsala, an Olympian who also competed at Rio de Janeiro in 2016, is snapped dressed in three different outfits for the photographs which were posted on Facebook late last month.

Fotsala is among five boxers and three weightlifters from Cameroon who are sought by Australian Border Force officials after going on the run.

*Friends back home applaud move

Friends back in Cameroon seem to be applauding the fact he has got away with escaping.

In comments posted under the Facebook photos, friends say in French, “Cool my buddy, very well played,” “Cool bro” and “Hoooooo, Australian”.

It would be recalled that, the athletes are now seeking protection visas in Australia as Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton had warned the athletes to make contact with authorities as soon as possible.

“As I’ve said in relation to people who have travelled to Australia on visas associated with the Commonwealth Games, people have conditions of the visas to meet,” he said on Tuesday.

“If they breach the conditions, they’re subject to enforcement action, and I would say to anyone that is outside of the conditions of their visa … to make contact with the Border Force so arrangements can be made for that person to be returned to their country of origin.

“If people have claims to make, or they have submissions to put to the department, then we’ll consider all of that in due course.

“But if people have breached their visa conditions, like anyone else, they’re expected to operate within the law, and enforcement action will take place to identify those people and to deport them if they don’t self-declare.”

However, the Daily Telegraph revealed exclusively that some of the missing athletes have contacted the Refugee Advice and Casework Service (RACS) in Randwick, Sydney to organise applications for protection visas.

In all, the missing Cameroon athletes are Fotsala, boxers Arsene Fokou Fosso, Christian Ndzie Tsoye, Christelle Ndiang and Ulrich Rodrigue Yombo, and weightlifters Arcangeline Fouodji Sonkbou, Petit David Minkoumba and Olivier Heracles Matam Matam.