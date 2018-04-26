Mixed feelings over Swazi kingdom name change

The name change from Swaziland to eSwatini has been welcomed with mixed feelings by the kingdom’s citizens.Rare history was made in Mbabane last week when King Mswati III officially changed the kingdom’s name from Swaziland to eSwatini which translates as “Land of the Swazis”.

The monarch has been referring to the kingdom as eSwatini years before the name change.

Accordingly citizens of the kingdom without gender differentiation would henceforth be known as eMaswati.

The kingdom has been known as Swaziland while under British colonial rule and continued with the name after independence.

While many fear it will attract huge costs to rebrand and change national documents accordingly, others are still confused on how exactly the name is spelt between Eswatini and eSwatini.

It turned out that both Deputy Prime Minister Paul Dlamini and Home Affairs Minister Princess Tsandzile were also in the dark about the correct spelling of the name as the letter ‘e’ is an extension used when referring to a place in vernacular and it is never used when the place is referred to in English or any other foreign language.

“At the moment I have no clue of how the name should be written,” said the princess after the DPM had also said he was yet to consult on the subject.

It was noted though that during the Southern African Development Community (SADC) double Troika in Luanda, Angola, the tag that was used for the country was Swatini and not eSwatini.

On the issue of the country’s image with the international world, government Spokesperson Percy Simelane said it would not be a problem to inform development partners about the name change, adding that the United Nations only needed a letter informing it about the decision, as other countries such as the Federation of Malaya, Czechoslovakia and others did when they changed names.

However, the eSwatis expressed their concerns about the money that will go into the whole process affecting them both at national and individual level.

They made examples that they now have to change their personal documents at a fee at a time when all such documents have had their prices hiked by up to 500 percent.

Makhosazana Thwala said: “We are not against the name change per se but the cost that comes with it.”

Phindile Matse shared such sentiments saying, the government should cater for any costs regarding the documentation changes.