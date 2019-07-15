Mixed reactions herald defeat of Nigeria by Algeria

Mixed reactions have heralded the news of the defeat of Nigeria by Algeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with some Nigerians praising and others lamenting the failure of the Super Eagles.The last-gasp goal from Riyad Mahrez helped Algeria to qualify for the AFCON final match after defeating Nigeria 2-1 at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night.

Nigeria will now play Tunisia, who were earlier edged out by a late minute own-goal that saw Senegal qualify for the AFCON final.

Some football enthusiasts in Gombe State in northern Nigeria said on Sunday that they were not disappointed with the loss to Algeria.

The fans said the Super Eagles represented Nigeria well in the tournament.

One of the fans, Haruna John said: “I am satisfied with the outcome of the match. You can’t expect to win every time and that’s why it’s called a game of luck.

“I am not in any ways disappointed neither will I blame anyone. The boys met a tough team looking at the quality of the Algerian players, but the Eagles gave good account of themselves,” he said.

Bashiru Garba described the team as “gallant even in defeat. They played to the last minute and showed the Algerians that we can’t be pushed over”.

Garba said that the Eagles had proven that with time they would come out better, adding that they had improved game after game.

Another fan, Joshua Ezekiel, said he was satisfied with the performance of the team, but cautioned that “it must learn to adjust and be time conscious. The incident that led to the last goal should have been avoided”.

Ezekiel, however, noted that the team was yet to get a good goalkeeper since the retirement of Vincent Enyeama.

In Osun state, fans were heartbroken. Femi Ogundele, a fan, said Nigeria would have been hopeful if the match extended into extra time and Algeria scoring a free kick in the added time was very painful.

“When a penalty was awarded in the 73rd minute, and we equalized, it gave us hope that Nigeria can still win the game, worse case, we will play extra time.

”But it is very devastating that it was just few seconds to the end of the added time that Nigeria conceded the goal.

“I am so sad right now, thank God I have eaten dinner before the match, because I don’t know how I would be able to eat again after what just happened, so sad,” he said

Babatunde Ganiyu, a football analyst, in his own comment said Nigeria was just unlucky, couple with the fact that Algeria played better than the Super Eagles.

“Super Eagle played fantastic football, but the Algerians dominated them towards the last minute and they were lucky to get the goal.

“In the first half, the Nigerian defense was not tightly coordinated, though the midfield tried their best in marking, but they failed to deliver good passes that could be converted to goal by the strikers.

”Our attacking force was not tight at all, you could imagine the Algerian goalkeeper in goal post without any pressure throughout the first half.

“It is so sad we didn’t make it to the final of the tournament, though we had a great run, I guess a consolation will be a third place.” he said.

Ayoola Ajayi, in his own assessment of the game, said Nigeria lacked good goalkeeper and that contributed to the loss.

I told my friend that that I was worried about Akpeyi and his last-minute conceding syndrome.

“We went to Egypt with an unstable keeper; but the goal keeper should not only carry the blame, everybody in the team should share in the blame, the players, the coach, the technical, even the NFF,” he said.

Nigerians are still expecting the reaction of the government and the billionaires, who made pledges to the players.

…