Mnangagwa cracks whip on Zimbabwe’s illegal land barons

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday threatened to crackdown on senior ruling ZANU PF officials allegedly involved in illicit land transactions.Addressing thousands of veterans of the country’s 1970s liberation war in Harare on Friday, Mnangagwa said the net is closing in on land barons, who had turned themselves into demi-gods by parcelling out State land and creating unplanned residential settlements.

He said a six-member Commission of Inquiry of Urban Land he appointed in February would soon release its report, after which action would be taken against the land barons.

“I will soon be releasing the names of those who are illegally selling land to home seekers. Some of those barons are among us here,” Mnangagwa said.

Land barons, mainly linked to the ruling Zanu PF party, have often been accused of forming terror gangs based in informal settlements to intimidate their political foes.

The commission of inquiry, led by High Court judge Tendai Uchena, is probing land barons believed to have illegally parcelled out vast tracts of urban State land across the country without authority from the government or local councils.

The commission was mandated to investigate and identify all State land in and around urban areas that was acquired and allocated to the Ministry of Local Government for public development since 2005.

It is also investigating and ascertain the status of such land in terms of ownership, occupation and development, investigate methods of acquisition and/or allocation by current occupants or owners of such land and ascertain actors involved in the allocation, occupation or use of such land.

The war veterans have been the bedrock of ZANU PF’s electoral campaigns over the past 18 years and Friday’s meeting was meant to garner support for Mnangagwa and the party ahead of polls set for July.