Mnangagwa relieves Zimbabwe’s energy minister of his duties

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday relieved Energy Minister Fortune Chasi of his duties for conduct allegedly “incompatible with the president’s expectations”.In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said Mnangagwa had appointed little-known Soda Zhemu to replace Chasi as minister of energy and power development with immediate effect.

“The latter has been relieved of his ministerial post in terms of section 108(1a) of the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment (No. 20) Act of 2013 as his conduct of Government business had become incompatible with the President’s expectations,” Sibanda said.

The dismissal of Chasi comes a few days after Mnangagwa also fired the entire board of the state-run Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) over corruption allegations.

Chasi had clashed in recent weeks with ousted ZESA executive chairman Sydney Gata amid counter-accusations of corrupt activities.