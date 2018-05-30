Mnangagwa sets July 30 as Zimbabwe election day

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday fixed July 30 as the date for Zimbabwe’s much-anticipated general elections.In an announcement in an Extraordinary Government Gazette issued on Wednesday, Mnangagwa set July 30 as the day of the election of the president, the election of members of the National Assembly and election of councillors.

He said the nomination court for prospective candidates for the combined presidential, parliamentary and local government polls would sit on June 14.

The announcement of Election Day followed Tuesday’s signing of an amendment to the electoral law by Mnangagwa, which was also publicised in an Extraordinary Government Gazette.

Mnangagwa has promised free, fair and credible elections, and has – for the first time in nearly two decades – invited officials from Western countries to come and observe the poll.

Previous polls have been marred by allegations of vote rigging and intimidation of voters by ruling party officers while former president Robert Mugabe barred observers from the United Nations, European Union and United States.