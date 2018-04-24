Mnangagwa to concede defeat if he loses in July poll – Minister

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is ready to step down and hand over power in the event that he loses Zimbabwe’s forthcoming general elections, Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo said on Monday.Moyo said in an address to London-based think tank Chatham House Africa that Mnangagwa will concede defeat should any of his challengers cruise to victory in the much-anticipated polls tentatively set for July this year.

“If an opposition candidate is victorious in the elections, President Mnangagwa is prepared to accept,” the minister said.

He noted that “political contestation must not override national interests”.

Mnangagwa came to power in November 2017 after former president Robert Mugabe stepped down under pressure from the army and the ruling ZANU PF.

Unlike his predecessor, the new Zimbabwean leader has promised to ensure a level playing field ahead of the polls and has invited Western election observers.

Western observers have been barred from monitoring Zimbabwe’s polls since 2002 after they criticized Mugabe of stealing presidential elections held that year.