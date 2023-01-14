MNJTF Commander calls for sustained efforts to end activities of terrorist groups in Lake Chad Basin region.

The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifah Ibrahim, has called for sustained efforts to end the activities of terrorist groups in the Lake Chad Basin region.Speaking during the ceremony to usher in activities for the Year 2023 in N’Djamena Chad, Maj-Gen. Ibrahim said that the successes recorded in 2022 were due to cooperation at all levels, driven by the need to collectively fight insecurity in the region.

He expressed optimism that the unwavering synergy between the military and strategic partners would defeat the menace of terrorism and insurgency in the region this year.

The statement by the spokesman of the Multinational Joint Task Force, Lt.-Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, on Saturday said that Ibrahim commended the troops and staff for working harmoniously towards ending the activities of the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the region.

He also appreciated the Republic of Chad for providing safe and conducive environment for MNJTF to carry out its activities.

The Commander paid tribute to fallen colleagues, who paid the supreme price in the quest for peace in the region and prayed for peace and stability in the Lake Chad basin countries.

He said that the occasion was to further consolidate on the gains of MNJTF in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, the Deputy Force Commander, Brig.-Gen. Assoualai Blama, thanked the Force Commander for his leadership style, which, he said, reflected in the numerous successes recorded by MNJTF during the past year.

Blama also assured the commander that the troops, staff and other components were ready to accomplish the mandate of MNJTF towards ensuring the total return of peace and security in the region.

According to him, the MNJTF is the product of the strong will of the Heads of State and Governments of the member countries of the Lake Chad Basin Countries, which are faced with the common threat of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“They decided to provide a common response through the operationalisation of a unique joint force – MNJTF.

“As a team, the MNJTF will continue to work assiduously in tackling the activities of the Boko Haram/ISWAP until the fight against terrorism is brought to a favourable end,” he said.

Blama also thanked various partners for their tremendous support to the MNJTF and called for more.

He listed some achievements of the force to include successful operations such as Operation Lake Sanity and the return of thousands of refugees and internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes and promised to do more this New Year.