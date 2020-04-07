Mobile money: The new route to financial inclusion in low-income countries (report)

Mobile money, with 290 live services in 95 countries and 372 million active accounts, has entered the mainstream and is becoming the path to financial inclusion in most low-income countries, according to an annual report on the state of the industry published by the GSMA firm.By Félix Cyriaque Ebolé Bola

According to the report, sent to APA on Tuesday, the industry processed $2 billion in transactions per day in 2019, with digital transactions accounting for the first time for 57 percent of mobile money interactions worldwide.

Mobile money thus continues to invest in distribution networks, with the number of points of sale having almost tripled in the last five years.

The reach of a mobile money agent is now seven times greater than that of ATMs and 20 times greater than that of bank branches, GSMA noted, which claims more than 750 operators and nearly 400 companies, belonging to the larger mobile ecosystem in the world.

Meanwhile, millions of migrants and their families enjoy the vital benefits of international remittances, which are known to be faster, safer and cheaper, and humanitarian cash assistance is delivered more efficiently to people in crisis.

Nevertheless, the report expressed serious concerns about certain policy decisions, such as sector-specific taxation and data location requirements, which put pressure on mobile money and create a real risk of long-term negative impacts on financial inclusion gains, access to innovative services and the achievement of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).