Moderate tremor hits Zimbabwe’s Kariba resort town

A moderate earthquake hit Zimbabwe’s Kariba district at the weekend but there were no injuries recorded, the Meteorological Services Department said on Monday.A seismologist with the department, Kwangwari Marimira, told the state-run Chronicle that the earthquake, measuring 3.9 in magnitude, was experienced in the resort town around midday on Saturday.

“The reports that we obtained from our personnel at Kariba Meteorological Office indicate that there were no casualties or injuries that were recorded. This was a moderate earthquake,” Marimira told the paper.

The earth tremor was felt in Kariba and surrounding areas.

He said most of the earth tremors which occur in the mid-Zambezi basin under which Lake Kariba falls, are called reservoir-induced earthquakes.

“It occurred after the impoundment of the dam and most earthquakes that occur in this area are attributed to the dam (reservoir). There have been several other earthquakes that were recorded and some of them were felt in and around the area of Kariba,” he said.