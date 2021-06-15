Mogadishu: 15 recruits killed in suicide blast

At least 15 people confirmed to be army recruits have died after a suicide bombing in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Tuesday.The suicide bomber had targeted a military training camp in the capital a senior army official said, pointing out that the number of deaths could be higher.

Media reports have quoted army offiicer Mohamed Adan as saying that the attackers had disguised himself as a recruit at the Dhegobadan Military Camp.

The blast had caught a group of recruits queueing outside the facility.

al-Shabaab, Somalia’s main militant group has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack but its insurgents have been responsible for deadly explosions in the capital for over a decade.

The insurgents have been waging a jihadist war to overthrow the government in Mogadishu.

Since 2013 the militants had lost large swathes of territory in Somalia to African Union forces but still retain the capacity to launch deadly raids on targets in the capital.

Somalia has been under the grip of a civil war since the overthrow in 1991 of strongman Siad Barrie