Mogadishu: AU’s newly deployed senior military officers inducted

Fifteen newly deployed military staff officers for the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have concluded a week-long induction on the range of Mission Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).At the opening ceremony on Monday, the Acting ATMIS Force Commander, Brig. Gen. Peter Omola, briefed the officers on the status of the transition process and urged them to diligently implement the mission’s mandate.

“ATMIS is a multi-dimensional and multicultural mission. It is important that you familiarise yourselves with all the key documents which underpin the mission’s operations including the Code of Conduct, Security Council Resolution 2670 (2022), the Concept of Operations (CONOPS) and the Somali Transition Plan (STP).

Respect our diversity and the culture and values of our host country,” said Brig. Gen. Omola, who is also the commander of the Ugandan contingent in Somalia.

The mandatory induction is designed to educate the officers on the Mission’s code of conduct and the operational environment among others.

The ATMIS Military Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Kindu Gezu, said the induction had given them a better perspective of the Mission’s mandate and also enabled them appreciate the Concept of Operations in relation to the timelines for the final drawdown of ATMIS.

ATMIS Chief Military Personnel, Col. Bassie Al Sesay from Sierra Leone, like the other participants said the induction had been insightful.

“The induction has been very informative and worthwhile. The transfer of knowledge has set the foundation for participants to be on a good footing to ensure we contribute to security and stability in Somalia,” said Col. Sesay, who previously served in other missions including the Economic Community of West Africa States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) and United Nations Integrated Mission in East Timor (UNMIT).

Warrant Officer Abugre Leticia who has served in the Ghana Armed Forces as a clerk for 20 years described the training as refreshing.

Facilitators for the training included officials from United Nations Support Mission in Somalia (UNSOS), United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), and ATMIS military, police, and civilian components.