Mogadishu car bomb blast claims over 70

Over 70 people are reported to have been killed in Mogadishu after a car bomb exploded in the Somali capital on Saturday.The bomb blast occurred at a checkpoint in the capital, Mogadishu during the rush hour.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack that is the worst in recent years.

However, the militant group al-Shabaab have carried similar attacks in the capital.

There are fears that the death toll may rise, with rescuers struggling to retrieve the dead and injured through the mangled wreckage and rushing them to hospital.

Over 100 people are reported to be receiving treatment at the Madina hospital.

Somalia’s Foreign Minister has already confirmed on twitter that two Turkish nationals were killed in the blast.

He further confirmed through twitter that many of those killed were students and women.

Al-Shabaab have been carrying out terror attacks in the capital for the past ten years.

In 2017, Somalia suffered its worst terror attack after at least 300 people were killed and hundreds seriously injured in attack blamed on militant group al-Shabaab.

The attack involved a truck packed with several hundred kilograms of military-grade and homemade explosives, and has been described as one of the most lethal terrorist acts anywhere in the world for many years.