Mogadishu port to be managed by Turkish firm

Published on 13.10.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Somalia’s main port in the capital Mogadishu is set to be managed by a Turkish firm after an agreement to this effect was inked on Monday.Turkish port operator Albayrak has entered into a 14-year contract with Somalia’s federal government to manage and refurbish the Port of Mogadishu.

According to Somali state television, the terms of the agreement also cover the sharing of revenue from the management of the port by the Albayrak Group.

Speaking to journalists Ports and Marine Transport Minister Mariam Aweys Jama said the deal would open up the country’s biggest port as a true gateway in the region.

Activities at the Port of Mogadishu has been adversely affected throughout Somalia’s decades-old political instability.

Turkish assistance to Somalia has been piloted under the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Somalia, leading to major infrastructure projects at the country’s main airport and hospital.

