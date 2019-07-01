Mogadishu protests Kenya’s Somaliland tweet

Somalia has expressed its displeasure over a controversial tweet by a Kenyan ministry which seems to suggest that breakaway Somaliland is an independent country.The enclave located west of Somalia is not recognized by the international community as an independent entity despite declaring its independence 28 years ago.

In a protest note to Nairobi delivered to the Kenyan ambassador to Somalia, Mogadishu criticized a tweet by the Kenyan Foreign Affairs ministry which indicated that talks were held “with Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Yasin Hagi Mohamed…the two discussed issues of mutual interest between the two countries and ways of strengthening cooperation”.

The tweet last week was accompanied by images of a senior Kenyan official and a Somaliland minister in a meeting.

Nairobi has not reacted to Somalia’s protest note at the time of publishing this report.

Mogadishu’s complaint comes two months ahead of a crucial ruling over a maritime dispute which is before the International Court of Justice.

Breakaway Somaliland declared independence on 18 May 1991 but it is still considered internationally as an autonomous region of war-torn Somalia.