Mogae appeals for peace as Nigeria heads for elections

Former Botswana President Festus Mogae has appealed to Nigerians to observe peace and respect each other as the West African country heads for presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.Delivering a speech during a memorial lecture for former Nigerian president Murtala Muhammad on Thursday, Mogae said a credible election in Nigeria would also inspire “several important elections coming up in the region in the next several months.”

“Peaceful and credible elections in Nigeria in 2019 would set an important example for the rest of the continent,” Mogae said.

The former Botswana leader, who is leading a joint National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute for the 2019 Nigeria general elections, said based on observations over the past seven-month period, the joint mission has made some recommendations for making the February 16 elections credible.

These included a recommendation include that Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission and all other electoral stakeholders should strengthen communication with the public to enhance confidence in the elections.

He said security forces assure the public that they are professional and neutral.