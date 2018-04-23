Mohamed Salah is Premier League player of the year

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah was named Sunday “Most Valuable Player of the Year” in the English Premier League.With a few more matches to play before the season ends, he has scored 41 goals for Liverpool so far this season.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) and Harry Kane (Tottenham) followed the Egyptian, according to a vote by the British Professional Players’ Union (PFA).

Mohamed Salah is the second African to win such a prestigious title, after Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez in 2016 (Leicester). The Premier League Player of the Year title was first awarded in 1974.

It is Salah’s first season at Liverpool after he transferred from AS Roma last year for more than $51m, making him the most expensive player ever bought by Liverpool.

Discovered by FC Basel (Switzerland), which sold him in 2014 to Chelsea for 13.2 million euros (8.6 billion CFA francs), Salah was born on 15 June 15 in Bassioum El Gharbia (Egypt).

At the age of 25, the Egyptian Liverpool player will play the semi-finals of the European Champions League against AS Roma.