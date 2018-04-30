Mohamed VI calls for ‘ecological consciousness awakening’ in Africa

King Mohammed VI of Morocco called Sunday in Brazzaville, at the opening of the summit of the Congo Basin Blue Fund, for “an awakening of ecological consciousness” in Africa in order to preserve the environment”.He described the environment as the basis on which “will be built the inclusive economic growth of the continent”, according to his speech published on the website of the Moroccan news agency, MAP.

“Our meeting today sounds like a wake-up call for all. It is crucial for our continent, as well as the entire humanity, because it is the expression of a collective awareness about the devastating effects of global warming for the planet. We have a collective responsibility for preservation of the African biodiversity.”

The speech was delivered at the first summit of the heads of state and government of the Climate Commission and the Blue Fund of the Congo Basin.

King Mohammed VI said the destruction of this heritage, which is common to all, entails “serious repercussions” for the daily life of the population, and “undermines” the socio-economic development of the communities who depend on it.

The Congo Basin is the second largest reservoir of carbon, and the second largest river basin, being one of the largest forest areas and home to more than half of the world’s forests and animal species of the continent.

However, the financing of Congo Basin project is a major challenge for its implementation.

“We must elaborate ground-breaking mechanisms that will identify and mobilize financial resources. We must do our utmost to convince the bilateral and multilateral donors, public or private,” Mohammed VI continued, adding that the Blue Fund will give impetus to a positive dynamic, bringing about projects likely to support the economies of member states.”

“I am hinting in particular at the improvement of inland waterways, the development of secondary ports, the development of sustainable fisheries methods, the fight against the pollution of rivers, and the strengthening of irrigation, in the prospect of improving agricultural productivity” the Moroccan monarch went on.

He announced that “the Kingdom of Morocco has mobilized, and will contribute the expertise it has acquired, in the fight against climate change.”

Morocco has “chosen to support this programme because it is based on a new paradigm that meets current and future needs. It relies, indeed, on integrated and inclusive programmes, as well as convergence of the new blue and green economy.

The summit attracted leaders from, West, Central and East African countries, as well as the presidents of the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the African Union Commission

Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso invited King Mohammed VI as the special guest at the summit.

The summit had several objectives closely linked to the fight against the effects of climate change, and was expected to mobilize €100 million to subsidize projects to preserve the huge stocks of carbon in trees and peatlands present on both sides of the Congo River.

There already exist the Congo Basin Climate Commission and the Blue Fund for Congo Basin for inclusive growth in Central and East Africa.

The summit aimed to contribute to the promotion of green economy finance and environmental diplomacy, not only in the Congo Basin, but around the world.

The Blue Fund for the Congo Basin was launched on November 16, 2016 by Congolese President Denis Sassou N’Guesso at the COP22 in Marrakech, Morocco. It was formalised on March 9, 2017 in Oyo (northern Congo), during a ministerial conference.