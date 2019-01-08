Mohamed Salah crowned African Player of the Year

Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah has been crowned African Player of the Year, for the second consecutive season by the Confederation of African Football.

The forward scooped the award ahead of his team mate Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang during the Caf Awards held in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday night.

Salah picked up the award after an exceptional season with Liverpool where he won the golden boot as well as helped the Merseyside team reach the UEFA Champions League final.

It is a great day for Egyptian football after the Confederation of African Football earlier in the day awarded the hosting rights of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to the North African country.

Below is a full list of the Caf Laureats

Men’s African Player of the Year – Mohamed Salah

Women’s AAfrican Player of the years – Christinah Thembi Kgatlana

Youth Player of the year – Achraf Hakimi

Tessema Award – Foussi Lekjaa

Men’s Coach of the Year – Hervé Renard

Women’s Coach of the Year – Désiré Ellis

Men’s National Team of the Year – Mauritania

Women’s National Team of the Year – Nigeria