Mohamed Salah crowned African Player of the Year

Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah has been crowned African Player of the Year, for the second consecutive season by the Confederation of African Football.
The forward scooped the award ahead of his team mate Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang during the Caf Awards held in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday night.
Salah picked up the award after an exceptional season with Liverpool where he won the golden boot as well as helped the Merseyside team reach the UEFA Champions League final.
It is a great day for Egyptian football after the Confederation of African Football earlier in the day awarded the hosting rights of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to the North African country.
Below is a full list of the Caf Laureats
Men’s African Player of the Year – Mohamed Salah
Women’s AAfrican Player of the years – Christinah Thembi Kgatlana
Youth Player of the year – Achraf Hakimi
Tessema Award – Foussi Lekjaa
Men’s Coach of the Year – Hervé Renard
Women’s Coach of the Year – Désiré Ellis
Men’s National Team of the Year – Mauritania
Women’s National Team of the Year – Nigeria