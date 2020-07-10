International › APA

Happening now

Mohammed VI calls PM Coulibaly’s death a “loss” for Cote d’Ivoire

Published on 10.07.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolences and compassion to the Ivorian leader, Alassane Ouattara, following the death of the Prime Minister, Mr. Amadou Gon Coulibaly.In this painful circumstance, the King expresses to the Ivorian President, as well as to the family members of the deceased and to the Ivorian people as a whole, his most sincere condolences and his deep compassion.

In this message, the King stresses that the disappearance of Mr. Amadou Gon Coulibaly, an emblematic figure on the political scene who assumed his high office with patriotism, is a great loss for the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire.

Ivorian Premier Amadou Gon Coulibaly died Wednesday afternoon in Abidjan at the age of 61, less than a week after his return from Paris, France where he had undergone heart surgery. He was nominated last March as the candidate of the ruling Rassemblement des Houphouëtistes pour la Democratie et la paix (RHDP) for the October 2020 presidential election.

