Monkey pox hits English speaking Cameroon

The dreaded but rare viral zoonotic disease (from animal to man) caused by Monkey pox virus has hit English speaking Cameroon, Andre Mama Fouda, Cameroon’s Public Health Minister said on Thursday.

Going by a press release issued by the Minister, Monkey Pox was detected in Njikwa, Momo Division, in the North West Region and Akwaya, Manyu, in the South West Region. The release states that the epidemiology surveilance system had recorded cases of human monkey pox in late April 2018. The few cases, the release went on was later confirmed in May with high suspicions of the virus circulating across several health districts.