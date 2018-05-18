Monkey pox outbreak reported in Cameroon

Cameroon’s public health minister, André Mama Fouda, has reported an outbreak of monkey pox in the English-speaking regions of North West and South-West Cameroon.An official press release called for vigilance in the areas affected, as the country’s epidemiological surveillance system has recorded, since late April, cases of human contamination by monkey pox.

It added that preliminary investigations carried out confirmed the existence of the virus, and gave rise to strong suspicions of its circulation in the neighbouring areas.

A more indepth investigation is now underway to assess the extent of the epidemic in order to put in place appropriate control and response measures, Fouda said, and asked the population to observe strict hygiene rules, and to avoid contact with sick animals or consuming bush meat.

Populations in affected areas are also encouraged to collaborate with health teams, “and to take anyone with fever and rash to the nearest health facility.”

Monkey pox is a highly contagious viral disease, transmitted to humans by primates and rodents or another infected person.