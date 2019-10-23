More children killed in Tripoli shelling

At least two more children have died in Tripoli on a day of heavy shelling in the Libyan capital, a week after three others belonging to the same family died in an airstrike blamed on Khalifa Hafter’s forces.Tuesday’s relentless shelling of buildings in Salah Al Ddeen, south of the capital resulted in the injury of a third child.

The Accord Government accused Hafter’s forces of deliberately shelling civilians in Salah Al Ddeen district after their advance was stalled by enemy troops.

The government claimed that Hafter has made it a scorch earth policy to indiscriminately target residential buildings at Salah Al Ddeen neighborhood and terrorizing the population.

It has called on the UN Support Mission in Libya to take action to protect civilians from attacks by Hafter’s forces.

The battle for Tripoli was launched by Hafter’s forces in April but after six months of the campaign, the fighting had hit a stalemate.