More illegal migrants rescued off Libya

Hundreds more illegal migrants have been rescued by Libyan coastguards off the country’s coast over the weekend.Speaking on Monday, a spokesman of the Libyan marine, Ayoub Qasem said several rescue operations have been carried out in coast off its western cities.

He said on Sunday alone Libyan coastguards were able to pluck from the Mediterranean some 200 illegal migrants near the western city of Zwara 170 km west of Tripoli.

Qasem pointed out that among the rescued off the western city of Gharaboulli were 74 illegal migrants whose rubber boats were sinking.

Among those rescued were 40 women and 5 children.

Those rescued are from countries in sub-Saharan Africa but there were also some from Asia.

All of them have been handed over to the Libyan authorities.