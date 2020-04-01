More organizations donate to Ghana’s COVID-19 Fund to combat the virus

The Coronavirus pandemic fund set up by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to fight the deadly disease in Ghana has been attracting donations from banks and other organisations.Ghana’s Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) has donated $181,000 (about one million Ghana Cedis) as its contribution to the fund.

According to the Managing Director of ADB, Dr. John Kofi Mensah, the money is to be used to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as gloves, face mask, hand sanitizers and other disinfectants to be distributed to the research institutions and farmer based organizations as well as the police service, which are at the forefront of the fight against the virus.

Additionally, the United Bank of Africa (UBA) has also donated $350,000 (about GHC1, 925,000) to the fund. The donation is the highest so far received by the government.

The cheque for the amount was presented by the non-executive member of the UBA, Mr. Kwamena Bartels, who said the bank saw it as duty to support the effort of the government to combat the disease.

Meanwhile, Newmont Ghana, has also supported the fund with $100,000 to help combat the deadly virus, which has infected 161 people in Ghana with five deaths.

The Regional Senior Vice President of Newmont Africa, Mr. Francois Hardy, told the state-owned Daliy Graphic that the company was concerned about the health and safety of the people and communities where they operate.