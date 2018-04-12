More research needed before Swaziland legalises marijuana – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says Swaziland needs to get informed evidence on cannabis before legalising it, local media reported on Thursday.WHO health promotion officer Kevin Makadzange is quoted as saying the United Nations agency supported evidence-based decisions before approving them, pointing out that Swazi legislators might have to wait much longer as dagga would not be legalised anytime soon in the country.

He commented amid ongoing efforts to push for the legalisation of marijuana for purposes of manufacturing medicinal drugs, which most members of the Swazi Parliament are lobbying for.

The members of parliament appointed a committee to investigate the possibilities of the country issuing licences to special farmers for medicinal and commercial use of cannabis.

Early in the week the committee presented a report which the legislators adopted.

Makadzange said there was still a lot that the country was required to do before passing it into an Act and then into policy.

He said: “Drugs are classified into different classes and some of the drugs were used for certain conditions. With the use of cannabis in drugs, there were those benefits but there were other safer medications which could be used instead.”

According to the WHO official, for treatment of cancer, they could use other drugs and also the treatment of asthma without the side effects that you get from cannabis.