More than 36m Ethiopians registered for next national election

Published on 15.05.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Saturday announced that 36,245,444 people were registered to cast ballots in the country’s 6th general election, scheduled to take place on June 5, 2021.NEBE Chairman Birtukan Midekissa announced the total registered voters while holding consultations with competing political parties a day after the end of voters’ registrations exercise except in three zones.

Oromia regional state registered the highest voters with more than 15.9 million, followed by Amhara regional state where 5.9 voters registered.

According to a temporary report released by the board, 16.6 million of the total voters are women.

The total voters registered represent 78 percent of the planned 50 million.  

The capital, Addis Ababa with 1.4 million registered voters, Gambella (326,000) and Afar (1.7 million)  reported a higher number of voters than expected, Birtukan has said.

