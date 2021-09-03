More than 5,890 terrorists, families surrender to Nigerian troops – Army

The Nigerian military has said that more than 5,890 terrorists, comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have surrendered with their families to the Nigerian troops in the North East Zone of the country.The spokesman of the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, told a news conference in Abuja on Thursday that the surrender took place between August 12 and September 2, 2021.

He explained that a total of 565 Boko Haram terrorists, comprising 3 Commanders, 4 Amirs, 5 Nakibs and 5 cattle rustling specialists, out of the surrendered terrorists and their family members were handed over to the Borno State Government in Maiduguri for further management after thorough profiling.

Onyeuko disclosed that the sustained operation of the troops of Operation HADIN KAI to the terrorists in the North East theatre compelled the terrorists to surrender in large numbers.

According to him, the sustained operational engagements across the country against all criminal elements across the country have yielded significant results.

“This is evident in the reduction of the spate of incidents recorded; the massive surrendering of terrorists in the North East as well as a reduction in IPOB/ESN activities in the South East and economic sabotage in the South-South and South West zones of the country,” he said.

Local media reports on Friday quoted the army spokesman as saying that a total of 52 assorted arms and 1,977 rounds of 7.62mm assorted calibre ammunition including AK-47 and FN rifles with magazines, hand grenades, commando mortar guns, locally fabricated rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, Dane guns and Nigerian Police rifles, among other items were recovered from surrendered terrorists and operations within the period.

He added that a total of seven terrorists collaborators/informants and logistics suppliers were arrested and handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for necessary actions.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains steadfast in the fight against all forms of criminality in different parts of the Country. The Military High Command appreciates the continuous sacrifices of the troops in the various theatres of operation across the country.

“It salutes their courage, resilience and commitment towards achieving sustainable peace in the country. We appreciate the general public and the press for their continued support and further encourage all to avail the Armed Forces with credible and timely information that will facilitate proactive engagements in all the theatres of operation across the country,” he added.