Moroccan airports record over 3.5m international passengers

Morocco’s airports have recorded during the period from June 15 to August 31, 2021, a volume of international commercial traffic of 3,560,526 passengers, which represents a recovery rate of 65 percent, compared to the same period of 2019, says the National Office of Airports.The ONDA says that during the same period, Morocco’s airports hosted 31,202 international flights. This volume represents a recovery rate of 77 percent compared to the same period of 2019, ONDA says in its latest review of commercial air traffic.

The Mohammed V airport in Casablanca received 1,457,154 international passengers, recovering 58 percent of the traffic of 2019, while the airport of Marrakech, with 565,680 passengers, recorded a recovery rate of 46 percent, said the same source.

During the month of August 2021 alone, the international commercial traffic of Morocco’s airports recovered 82 percent of passenger traffic in 2019, a rate rivaling that of the countries of the Mediterranean basin, including France (70 percent), Spain (68 percent), and Turkey (76 percent), the Office says.

This performance is explained, according to the Office, by the significant development of air traffic, following the royal instructions that accompanied the launch of the operation Marhaba 2021.

In addition, the ONDA recalls that this period was marked by the creation of several new air routes, including links Casablanca-Düsseldorf, Marrakech-Saragossa, Fez-Rotterdam, Oujda-Murcia, Rabat-Malaga, Agadir-Lisbon.

For its part, the air freight was established at 13,732 tons with a recovery rate of 74 percent, compared to the same period of the year 2019.