Moroccan army secures flow of people, goods in Sahara territory

Morocco’s armed forces have set up a security cordon to ensure the flow of goods and people through the highway crossing the buffer zone of Guergarate.“After some 60 people controlled by Polisario armed militiamen blocked the highway crossing the buffer zone of Guerguarate connecting the Kingdom of Morocco and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and ban on the right of passage, Royal Armed Forces are setting up a security cordon in order to secure the flow of goods and people through this main road,” a press release from the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) explains.

“This non-offensive operation and without any aggressive intention is carried out according to clear rules of engagement, requiring to avoid any contact with civilians and to resort to the use of arms only in self-defense,” the press release stresses.

Shortly before, a press release from the Moroccan Foreign Ministry indicated that faced with the serious and unacceptable provocations to which the “Polisario” militias engaged in the Guergarate buffer zone in the Moroccan Sahara, “Morocco has decided to intervene, in line with its attributions and by virtue of its duties, and in full compliance with international law”.