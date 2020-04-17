Moroccan Bank injects 100m CFA francs into Mali’s Covid-19 special fund

A subsidiary of Morocco’s Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) Group announced that it had made a donation of 100 million CFA francs to the Covid-19 Special Fund to support the Malian government in the fight against this pandemic, according to a press release sent to APA on Friday.The contribution of Banque Atlantique Mali, a subsidiary of the banking group, materialised through its participation in a fund-raising campaign carried out by the Professional Association of Banks and Financial Institutions (APBEF) of Mali.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Boubou Cissé, on the occasion of an official donation ceremony, received from the hands of Mr. Brahima Amadou Haïdara, President of APBEF, a cheque for the total amount of funds mobilised.

Also present at the donation ceremony were the Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister in charge of the Budget, Mrs. Barry Aoua Sylla, as well as the Managing Directors of Mali’s banks and financial institutions.

This 100 million grant to the Covid-19 Special Fund, is part of a global envelope of 750 million CFA francs, devoted to the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19), in the countries where the BCP Group is present in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) zone and in the Republic of Guinea.