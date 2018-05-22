Moroccan banks among winners of African Baker Awards 2018

Winners of the 2018 African Banker Awards have been announced at a prestigious Gala Dinner in Busan, South Korea.The ‘Socially Responsible Bank of the Year’ title went to BMCE Bank of Africa Group in Morocco. The bank is widely regarded as a leader in sustainable finance, and le Credit Agricole du Maroc won the award for financial inclusion. Credit Agricole du Maroc was among the sponsors of the 2018 awards.

Held annually on the fringes of the Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank, the awards celebrate excellence in banking and finance on the African continent.

East Africa dominated the awards this year.

The CEO of Equity Group Holdings Plc in Kenya, James Mwangi, won Banker of the Year. Kenya’s Equity Group also beat off strong competition from four other shortlisted nominees to win the coveted ‘African Bank of the Year Award’.

Tanzania’s Dr Benno Ndulu, former central bank governor who finished his second term last year won Central Bank Governor of the Year. CRDB, also from Tanzania was named the ‘Best Regional Bank in East Africa’.

South African banks dominated the investment banking and deals of the year categories. Standard Bank Group swooped three awards, including the one for ‘Investment Bank of the Year’.

Standard Bank and Rand Merchant Bank in South Africa took the ‘Infrastructure Deal of the Year’ for the $5bn Nacala corridor rail and port project in Mozambique and Malawi, one of Africa’s largest private sector funded infrastructure projects.

Rand Merchant Bank in South Africa was also recognized for the listing of Steinhoff Africa Retail that took place last year.

Veteran South African banker, Stephen Koseff, won the Lifetime Achievement Award. As the co-founder of Investec he has built a global leader in banking and asset management.

Ecobank won the award for innovation and also for Retail Bank of the year largely for the way it has integrated technology to considerably widen its products and reach.

Omar Ben Yedder, Publisher of African Banker, commenting on the achievements of the banks shortlisted for the 2018 awards said:

“The winners of the African Banker Awards reflect the innovation and energy within Africa’s banking market. The categories that most catch my eye are the Deals of the year and the ones on innovation. They reflect the true energy and vigour of the banking sector. I cannot stress enough though the important role financial services have to play to drive the development of the continent.”

THE 2018 AFRICAN BANKER AWARD WINNERS

African Banker of the Year

James Mwangi, Equity Group Holdings Plc, Kenya

Lifetime Achievement Award

Stephen Koseff, co-founder Investec

African Bank of the Year

Equity Group Holdings Plc, Kenya

Best Retail Bank in Africa

Ecobank

Investment Bank of the Year

Standard Bank

Award for Financial Inclusion

Groupe Crédit Agricole (Morocco)

Socially Responsible Bank of the Year

BMCE Bank of Africa Group (Morocco)

Innovation in Banking

Ecobank

Deal of the Year – Equity

Steinhof Africa Retail Listing – Rand Merchant Bank (South Africa)

Deal of the Year – Debt

$300m Diaspora Bond, Nigeria

Standard Bank / FBNQuest Merchant Bank (Nigeria)

Infrastructure Deal of the Year

Nacala Railway and Port Corridor

Standard Bank / Rand Merchant Bank (South Africa)

Best Regional Bank

East Africa – CRDB (Tanzania)

West Africa – BDM (Mali)

North Africa – CIB, Egypt

Southern Africa – State Bank Mauritius (SBM)

Central Africa – BGFI, Gabon