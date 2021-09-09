Moroccan Elections: “We have huge responsibility, hard work to do”

The president of the National Independents Rally (RNI), Aziz Akhannouch, whose party won the legislative elections, according to the provisional results, said that the victory is “the result of hard work, launched 5 years ago.”“We have listened to the citizens and we have worked together to prepare an electoral programme that meets our country’s challenges. This work has been perceived by Moroccans who massively voted for the RNI and want change,” he told a press conference after winning 97 seats according to a provisional result.

“We must now roll up our sleeves, we have a huge responsibility and hard work to do,” he said.

According to him, the RNI is ready to “work with parties that share the same principles and the same vision of our program,” assuring that his political formation will “keep our campaign promises. We will do everything to improve the living standards of Moroccans.”

“We have not come to confront any party, but rather to respond to the will of the party members to build a party that interacts with the expectations of citizens. The challenge now is to form a strong majority that will mark a break with the past,” he concluded.

The National Independents Rally (RNI) came out on top of the legislative elections in Morocco with 97 seats ahead of the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) with 82 seats and the Istiqlal Party (PI) with 78 seats, after the counting of 96 percent of the votes, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit announced Thursday.

According to these provisional results, the Socialist Union of Popular Forces (USFP) obtained 35 seats, followed by the Popular Movement (MP) with 26 seats, the Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS) with 20 seats and the Constitutional Union (20 seats).