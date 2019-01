Published on 21.01.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

A Moroccan Royal Air Force (FAR) mirage F1 fighter jet has crashed in Taounate while on a training mission on Monday.The fighter aircraft fell from the sky around 12:30 (local) due to a technical breakdown, a statement from FAR said.

The pilot, who managed to eject himself from the aircraft, is safe and sound, the statement said.

The crash, which occurred in no man’s land, caused no collateral damage.