Moroccan king launches scheme to protect Islamic holy scriptures

Moroccan monarch King Mohammed VI has launched an ambitious scheme to protect the Islamic religious scriptures from being altered, adulterated or corrupted.A statement from the king’s royal circle said the monarch launched in Rabat, Friday the so-called ‘Addourous Alhadithia’, Royal Initiative in his capacity as the Commander of the Faithful in a bid to preserve and disseminate the authentic sayings and teachings of the Prophet Mohammed on a grand scale.

It strives to deepen the religious identity of the Moroccan kingdom, shielding it against attempts to falsify or adulterate the tradition and words of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), the statement says.

The scheme which covers lectures by Radio Mohammed VI of the holy Quran, and Al-Hadith Ash-Shari is an integral part of King Mohammad VI’s instructions to enlighten people based on the authenticated versions of the prophet’s tradition and words, and their protection as a reliable second source of Islamic knowledge.

According to the statement, the Moroccan monarch has also sanctioned the recording and broadcasting of the inaugural lecture by Professor Mohamed Yssef, the secretary general of the Higher Ulema Council.

The council and the Al-Quarwiyine University (Dar Al-Hadith Al-Hassaniya) are tasked with implementing the scheme.

The Mohammed VI TV channel for the holy Quran “Assadissa” and Radio Mohammed VI of the Holy Quran will be involved in broadcasting and providing technical expertise to this end.

“The lectures will either provide guidance by a Hadith expert or be interactive given by a similar expert accompanied by a TV or radio host to answer questions by the audience on the degree of the authenticity of Hadiths. These lectures will be broadcast simultaneously on Assadissa TV channel, Radio Mohammed VI of the Holy Quran, the internet and social networks” the statement concludes.