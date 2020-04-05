Moroccan king pardons over 5,600 prisoners amidst Covid-19

King Mohammed VI has granted royal pardon to 5,654 inmates and instructed the relevant authorities to take all the necessary measures for better protection of prisoners still serving their sentences to fend off the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.According to the Justice ministry, the inmates released custody of the royal pardon were selected on strictly objective and human criteria which take into account their age, precarious health condition, and the duration of detention.

It is also considered their conduct, behavior, and discipline they showed while in prison.

The Justice ministry explained that considering the exceptional circumstances associated with the state of health emergency and the attendant measures, this process will be carried out in phases.

In this framework and in line with the instructions of King Mohammed, the released prisoners will undergo medical surveillance and tests while quarantined in their homes for their security.

For humanitarian reasons repeatedly considered by the king, the preservation of the inmates’ health and security shall be safeguarded, amidst the current difficult circumstances imperiled by the Covid-19 pandemic and the conditions required to contain the virus, particularly in prisons nationwide.