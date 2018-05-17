Moroccan monarch launches food access scheme

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Thursday launched a national food support scheme dubbed “Ramadan 1439”.It was initiated by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Organized with support from the Ministries of the Interior and Habous and Islamic Affairs, the scheme raises $8.5 million compared to nearly $5.8 million allocated to the scheme a year ago.

The increase is due, not only to the increased number of beneficiaries, which has reached 2.5 million grouped within 500.000 households, of which 429.100 live in rural areas, but also to additional foods provided for the operation.

For the smooth running of the scheme, thousands of people are mobilized, supported by social workers and volunteers, including young students.

The implementation of the initiative is also subject to control by two committees, at the local and provincial levels, which ensure the supervision of supply to distribution centres, the identification of beneficiaries and the distribution of foodstuffs.

The Professional Group of Moroccan Banks (GPBM), the General Treasury of the Kingdom and Barid Al Maghrib, also lend their support to the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity by assisting in the management of finances of the scheme.