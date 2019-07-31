Moroccan monarch marks 20th year since enthronment

The Kingdom of Morocco on Tuesday held performances to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the throne.Over hundred people including senior officials in the Rwandan government and top diplomats watched the performances held at the premises of Embassy of Morocco in Kigali.

The event was also an opportunity to remember the pioneering achievements of Morocco under the Reign of H.M the King Mohammed VI, as well as the various initiatives undertaken by the Sovereign to further consolidate the historical, cultural and cooperation relations that exist between the Kingdom and the African countries.

Diplomatic relations between Morocco and Rwanda witnessed a turning point after the visits by President Paul Kagame to Morocco in June 2016 and by HM King Mohammed VI to Rwanda in October of the same year.

Since these visits, more than 35 agreements covering various fields were signed between the two countries and many official visits were exchanged. Rwanda has announced on July 2019, its decision to open a resident Embassy in Morocco.

Morocco has put in place an innovative strategy of cooperation with the rest of the African continent, materialized by the signature of more than 1500 conventions and agreements during 50 Royal visits in more than 30 countries during the last 20 years.

These actions were concluded by investing in Africa around US $ 3 billion during the period 2008-2017, which equates to 80 percent of Moroccan investments abroad. The Kingdom thus became the 2nd largest African investor on the continent; reports said

Morocco has one of most ambitious energy targets in the world. The goal is for 42 percent of its power to come from renewable sources by 2020. The country is well on track to hit its target since that 35% of its energy is already renewable thanks to solar energy sites such as Noor Ouarzazate, according to Youssef Imani, Ambassador of Morocco to Rwanda.