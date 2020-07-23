Moroccan museums will reopen next Monday

Museums in Morocco will reopen their doors to the public next Monday, the National Museum Foundation has announced.“After several weeks of rethinking access to spaces and preparing a cultural program highlighting the national collections, museums are ready to welcome the public by offering them a secure museum experience,” said the Foundation in a statement.

To stem the spread of the Covid-19, health measures to protect visitors and staff have been put in place.

The Foundation therefore calls for reservations to be made by telephone before visits, because a limited number of visitors will be admitted, to ensure that the required social distancing is respected.

On arrival, visitors must be equipped with their masks and agents will be available to take temperatures before allowing access to the premises.

As part of the health safety precautions, contactless hydroalcoholic gel dispensers will be made available to visitors at the entrance to the museums.

During visits, museum spaces will be signposted as guides for direction to avoid crossing visitors and respect the one-meter physical distancing rule.

As for other measures, the Foundation says that the sanitary instructions will be observed in the museums with the help of information panels.

There will be frequent cleaning of spaces, surfaces and electronic devices.