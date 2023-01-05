Moroccan navy rescued 270 irregular migrants since 24 December

Coast guards of the Royal Moroccan Navy operating in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic have rescued, between 24 December 2022 and 4 January 2023, 270 candidates for irregular migration.These migrants attempted perilous crossings in makeshift boats, kayaks, jet-skis and even swimming, according to military sources.

The people rescued received first aid on board the Royal Navy units, before being brought back safe and sound to the nearest ports of the Kingdom and handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for the usual administrative procedures, the same source said.

The 270 migrants include sub-Saharans, Yemenis and a Syrian.