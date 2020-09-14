International › APA

Happening now

Moroccan passport ranks world 43rd

Published on 14.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The Moroccan passport is ranked 43rd in the world and allows its holders to travel to 56 countries without a visa, namely to 23 countries with free access and to 33 countries with a visa on arrival, according to the annual ranking of “Passport Index” established by the London firm Henley & Partners.In 2019, Moroccan citizens could visit 61 countries around the world with their passports without a visa or a visa on arrival.

In the Maghreb, the Tunisian passport is the most powerful. Consequenttly, Tunisians have the possibility of traveling freely to 61 countries without a visa. Note that the Tunisian passport is 38thin the world ranking. Algerians with a list of 51 accessible countries are ranked 48th in the world.

Globally, the Belgian passport tops the “Passport Index” ranking. In fact, Belgians have the possibility of traveling freely without a visa with a visa on arrival in 124 countries. The French passport is among the second most powerful, along with Sweden, Finland, Italy, Spain, Japan and New Zealand. Holders of these passports can travel to 123 countries without a visa or with a visa on arrival.

It can be recalled that the Japanese and Singaporean passports are the big “losers” of this health crisis. Last year, these passports allowed travel to 190 countries. Japan now ranks second and Singapore 21st. The least powerful passports are those of Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia and Yemen. Iraqis and Afghans can only enter 30 countries without a prior visa application. They must have a visa before departure to some 168 countries.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top