Moroccan PM graces US-Africa Summit

The head of government in Morocco, Aziz Akhannouch, is representing King Mohammed VI at the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit, which is being held from 13 to 15 December in the American federal capital, Washington.The summit, which brings together representatives of some 50 countries, civil society and the private sector of the continent, in addition to officials of the U.S. administration and the African Union Commission, provides for several meetings and thematic sessions on various issues.

According to the U.S. State Department, this conclave builds on shared values to better foster a new economic dynamic, strengthen U.S.-Africa engagement including democracy, mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and future pandemics, work collaboratively to strengthen regional and global health, promote food security, advance peace and security, and address the climate crisis.

The summit began on Tuesday with a Diaspora and Young Leaders Forum, which focused on development on the African continent, followed by a session on peace, governance and security with the participation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

This event also includes meetings focusing on cooperation in health, adaptation to climate change and energy transition, among others.

A Business Forum is also planned for the summit, which will bring together the African and American private sectors to discuss several issues including trade, energy and infrastructure.