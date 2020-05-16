Moroccan Rights Council launches freedom of expression platform

The Moroccan Human Rights Council (CNDH) has launched an online interactive platform on freedom of opinion and expression, the rights body said in a statement.This platform aims to allow specialists, different stakeholders and the general public to exchange on the right to freedom of opinion and expression and its limits, based on the international principles, which enshrine this right, CNDH added.

This implies the right not to be bothered for one’s opinions, and the right to seek, receive and spread– regardless of borders– information and ideas by any means possible, it pointed out.

The CNDH president, Ms. Amina Bouayache was quoted in the statement as stressing that “the right to freedom of expression is a fundamental right in itself and a right which allows the realization of other rights and freedoms”.

She added: “On this basis, the freedom of expression is the cornerstone of any society where freedom and democracy prevail.”

Through this platform, the council intends to contribute to the public debate on how to meet the challenges of ensuring the exercise of new forms of freedom of opinion and expression and in collective reflection on the dimensions pertaining to the ethics of using digital technologies and social media as tools for exercising freedoms.

This initiative also aims to reflect on how to draw inspiration from certain experiences and good practices in this area, in order to draw up a national ethical charter for the public use of digital space.