International › APA

Happening now

Moroccan short film nominated for French award

Published on 11.02.2021 at 15h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

The short film “Qu’importe si les bêtes meurent,” (So What, if the Beasts Die) written and directed by Sofia Alaoui has been nominated for an award at the 46th Césars du Cinema ceremony, organized by the Academy of Arts and Techniques of Cinema in France.The awards will take place in Paris on March 12, 2021, a press statement from the Moroccan Cinematographic Center (CCM) said.

After its release in 2019, this short film took part in the international competition of the Sundance Festival (January-February 2020) and won the Grand Jury Prize.

The prestigious festival is considered one of the most important events of independent cinema in the world.

The film also featured in the official competition of the Clermont Ferrand International Short Film Festival (February 2020), the largest short film meeting in the world, before participating in the Tangiers National Film Festival. (February-March 2020), then at the Sao Paolo International Short Film Festival (August 2020), and at the Namur International Francophone Film Festival (October 2020).

After the Césars, “So What, if the Beasts Die” will continue its successful career in April 2021 with its nomination by the Academy of The Oscars.

Produced by the company Jiango Films, with the support of the Moroccan Cinematographic Center (CCM), the short film tells in the Amazigh language the story of Abdellah, a young shepherd and his father, who witness the death of their beasts in the high Atlas Mountains. 

Abdellah must therefore go to a nearby village for supplies and realize there that it’s deserted following a mysterious incident.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top