Moroccan state used as agent of sustainable development

The National Sustainable Development Strategy (SNDD) is using the Moroccan state as an example by implementing its own services being proposed to all economic and social actors.This methodology using the state is a model approach based on objectives that focus on sustainable public procurement, eco-responsibility and social responsibility.

Thus, the first strategic aim of NSSD is to make the example of the state a lever for the implementation of sustainable development.

SNDD has defined 22 measures taken by the state, which are divided into six strategic objectives and mobilize the entire public administrative machinery.

The aim is to generalize environmental approaches in public buildings (four measures) and to use energy efficiency technologies to combat all forms of energy waste and encourage the use of renewable energies.

Measures to be taken include streamlining water use and reducing excessive consumption by developing the necessary mechanisms, identifying public buildings and leading environmental approaches, and introducing sustainable construction techniques into the environment of all new public buildings.

It also involves the registration of public establishments in the logic of management and valorization of waste (three measures), the identification and definition of the nomenclature of the products with high potential of valorization (to elaborate a manual specific to each administration) and set up a sorting system within public administrations (waste collection bins by category: paper, plastic, batteries, electronic equipment, etc.).