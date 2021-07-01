Morocco: 11 people arrested over drug trafficking

Moroccan security operatives on Wednesday arrested eleven individuals, including two Romanians and an Albanian illegally residing in the kingdom, for their alleged links with a criminal network active in international drug trafficking, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said in a statement.The suspects were arrested during a security operation carried out in a residential villa in a tourist resort in Tangier, for their alleged involvement in the planning and preparation of international drug trafficking operations by sea, the statement said.

The suspects were in possession of cannabis resin plates in the form of samples intended for potential clients of the international criminal syndicate it added.

Searches carried out as part of the operation led to the seizure of five vehicles registered in Morocco, the legality of which is being verified.

A number of mobile phones and sums of money in national and foreign currencies likely to come from this criminal activity were also seized.

The suspects were placed in custody pending an investigation being conducted under the supervision of the competent prosecutor’s office, the statement indicated.